Rajat and Baani’s new career opportunities bring hope in Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’

Mumbai, August 31st 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ follows the journey of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu), a determined and ambitious girl striving to uplift her family’s life despite financial limitations. In recent episodes, Baani faces a dilemma as she considers taking up a job offer in the share market, worried about how Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) might react. As Baani attempts to share her concerns and call Rajat, Lavanya (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) intervenes, ensuring that Rajat misses Baani’s call. Misinterpreting Rajat’s silence, Baani decides to accept the job, believing he won’t mind.

In the upcoming episodes, Baani learns that Rajat has lost his job. Determined to prevent him from feeling any more distress, she keeps the news hidden from the family and secretly arranges a job interview for him. With her encouragement and support, Rajat aces the interview and secures a new role. The Khanna family celebrates this fresh start for both Rajat and Baani as they embark on their new professional journeys together. However, the real test for Baani lies ahead as she navigates managing her new dream role, the family dynamics, and her relationship with Rajat amid Lavanya’s schemes.

Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Baani Arora, said, “Baani is absolutely on cloud nine right now. She’s thrilled to have taken a significant step closer to her dreams in the stock market. Even though her current role at the firm isn’t very prominent, just being in the midst of the action is exciting for her. At the same time, she deeply cares for Rajat and is determined to support him through any loss. Baani navigates the situation with great sensitivity and resourcefulness, helping him secure a new job while keeping the news from the family to avoid additional stress. I’m sure she will manage to deal with future challenges as well by staying true to her goals and handling everything with grace and her wit.”

Tune in to watch Badall Pe Paon Hai only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM