Rajeshwari Devi AKA Neelu Vaghela Embraces the Spirit of Holika Dahan with Devotion

Holi brings a wave of joy and celebration across the country. But before the playful splashes of colors fill the air, an important tradition takes place: Holika Dahan. Observed on the eve of Holi, this sacred ritual symbolizes the victory of good over evil, reminding us to burn away negativity and welcome positivity into our lives.

For Neelu Vaghela, who plays Rajeshwari Devi in Shemaroo Umang’s show ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’, Holika Dahan is more than just a tradition; it’s an emotional and spiritual experience. She fondly recalls how this ritual has been an integral part of her celebrations over the years.

“On the night before Holi, as the fire of Holika Dahan burns, it reminds us that goodness always prevails,” she shares. “As the flames rise, they don’t just burn the materials—they burn away negativity, clearing our minds and hearts. It’s a spiritual cleansing that prepares us to welcome Holi with joy and positivity.”

For Neelu, this tradition is a heartfelt practice that connects her to her roots.

“Every year, I follow this sacred ritual with deep devotion. It’s not just about lighting the fire; it’s about embracing faith, purity, and renewal. While Holi fills our lives with color and laughter, Holika Dahan teaches us the value of letting go of negativity and embracing positivity. Through these rituals, we honor the divine and strengthen our spiritual connection,” she adds.

As Holi approaches, Neelu looks forward to celebrating this beautiful festival, feeling grateful for the love, light, and happiness it brings.

Don’t forget to catch Neelu Vaghela in Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, airing every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang!