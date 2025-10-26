Randeep Hooda resumes training post-Diwali: ‘The body remembers the rhythm’

Mumbai Oct 26: After enjoying all those Diwali desserts, Randeep Hooda is back in action, resuming his fitness training in full swing.

The ‘Sarbjit’ actor took to his official Instagram account and posted a couple of pictures of himself posing by the window, shirtless.

Flaunting his chiseled physique, Hooda penned, “The body remembers the rhythm. Post-Diwali reset back to training, back to purpose. A new chapter loading. (Bicep emoji) (sic).”

His caption further hints that Hooda is all set to commence on his next cinematic journey.

Previously, Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram treated the netizens with snippets from their Karva Chauth celebrations, claiming to be “together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise.”

The first photo from the post was a selfie of Randeep and Lin, followed by a snap of Lin holding the pooja ki thali. We could also see Lin gazing at her husband through a decorative sieve.

The last photograph had Hooda touching Lin’s cheek gently while she looked at him through the sieve.

“Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth #forevermine, (sic)” the caption on the joint post read.

For those who do not know, Randeep and Lin met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. After falling for each other, these two started living together during the lockdown. The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022.

Hooda and Lin finally got married in November 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

Work-wise, Hooda has reportedly secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

The film is expected to narrate the real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by the rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, followed by a high-risk rescue mission.

