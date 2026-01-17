Rasha Thadani marks one year of ‘Azaad’: Through magic, madness

Mumbai, Jan 17: Rasha Thadani is feeling nostalgic as her film ‘Azaad’ completed one year since its release. Marking the milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the memories, friendships, and experiences she gained during the film’s journey.

Rasha took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Azaad, where she is seen dressed as her character, Janaki.

“1 year of Azaad heart so full, memories can never forget, friends made for life @pragyakapoor_@mohitmalik1113. Through the magic and the madness, partner in crime @aamandevgan (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress added: “Forever grateful for everything and more @gattukapoor , you are the coolest person we all know. Thankyou all for the support and kindness. Love, Janaki (sic).”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha.

The film is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy forms a bond with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country’s fight for freedom.

She will next be seen in the Bollywood romantic drama Laikey Laikaa. The film also stars Abhay Verma of Munjya fame. The poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti with the tagline “Love. Pain. Trust.”

Talking about Abhay, he will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated ‘King’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anil Kapoor.

The 26-year-old actor first gained recognition for his supporting role on the second season of the thriller series The Family Man and had his first lead role in the independent film Safed. He had his breakthrough with the comedy horror film Munjya in 2024.

–IANS