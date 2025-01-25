“Republic Day” Watch Films that Celebrate patriotism, courage and leadership

From ‘Chakde! India’ to ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,’ these films inspire a sense of national pride and unity

India gained independence on August 15, 1947, and became a sovereign, democratic and socialist republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. This day marks the historic birth of the Indian Republic. As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day this January 26, why not enjoy some masterfully crafted films that evoke the spirit of a united India?

Here is a curated list of five inspiring movies to watch this Republic Day.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ the directorial debut of actor Randeep Hooda, is a biopic based on the life of lawyer, activist and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda also stars in the titular role and co-wrote the script with Utkarsh Naithani. The film depicts his eventful life, including the prolonged physical and psychological tortures he endured, such as those at Kalapani in the Andaman Islands after being captured by the British. Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, R. Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Mark Bennington, David M. Harrison, Russell G. Banks, and Ed Robinson also feature in key roles. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, the movie’s original score was composed by Mathias Duplessy and Sandesh Shandilya. It is available on Zee5.

Chakde! India

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest grossers, ‘Chakde! India’ is not just a sports drama but also a passionate tale of patriotism and women’s empowerment. Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a former hockey team captain blamed for a crucial loss and branded a traitor, finally gets a chance to redeem his reputation. As the coach of India’s women’s hockey team, he must unite a group of girls with differing ideas and lacking team spirit. Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, and Chitrashi Rawat play prominent roles in the film, produced by Yash Raj Films. The song ‘Chakde! Chakde! India’ remains iconic, often played during India’s glorious moments in sports, underscoring the enduring popularity of this inspirational movie directed by Shimit Amin. It is available on Prime Video.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

“Kadam hai tere hahakaar, Teri nas nas loha taar, Tu hai aag Milkha, O bas tu bhaag Milkha.” These lyrics capture the essence of this stirring film. The biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is based on the life of Milkha Singh, the Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-time 400m champion of the Asian Games. Farhan Akhtar is tremendous in the role of Milkha alongside Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles with Sonam Kapoor in a special appearance in this movie which has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Watch ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

Raazi

Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat,’ the movie ‘Raazi’ narrates the story of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence for India during the 1971 war. Skilfully directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, a Kashmiri girl. Her journey, marked by the tension of balancing her roles as a loving wife and a committed spy, makes the movie compelling to watch. It highlights her bravery, patriotism and also the sacrifices she makes for her country. Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan and Amruta Khanvilkar also play major roles in this film, produced by Vineet Jain and Karan Johar. The movie is available on Prime Video.

PM Narendra Modi (film)

The biographical drama film, released in 2019, is directed by Omung Kumar and written by Anirudh Chawla. Vivek Oberoi portrays Narendra Damodardas Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. ‘PM Narendra Modi’ also depicts his journey from being a tea seller to becoming one of India’s most influential political leaders. It highlights his rise through the ranks of the BJP and his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Produced by Anand Pandit, Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh, and Acharya Manish, the film features Manoj Joshi, Sheila Gore, and Boman Irani in key roles. The movie is available for streaming on MX Player.