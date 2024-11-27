Reyaansh Vir Chadha Joins Star Bharat’s show Shaitani Rasmein as the New Main Lead

Star Bharat’s hit show Shaitani Rasmein has been entertaining audiences with its gripping storyline and exceptional cast. Adding a new twist to the drama, actor Reyaansh Vir Chadha has joined the show as the main lead, raising excitement to a whole new level! Known for his charismatic screen presence, Reyaansh shared his excitement about stepping into this intriguing world and revealed why this unique role was the perfect choice for him.

Reyaansh shared with a smile, “I’m so excited to be part of this show it’s truly unlike anything I’ve done before! Exploring the fantasy horror drama genre is such an amazing experience. I feel incredibly grateful to have the chance to play a character like this. My role is that of a modern tantrik, which is so rare and fascinating to see on TV. It even reminds me of Kartik Aaryan’s character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but with a unique twist, this one walks a fine line between right and wrong. What makes it even more exciting is that every character in the show has layers; no one is completely good or bad, which keeps things unpredictable and relatable. We all know that this show isn’t just another social drama. it’s something fresh, extraordinary, and so much fun!”

He adds, “As an actor, I’m always looking for challenging roles, and I’ve been waiting for something like this. This character feels like a perfect fit, and even the look is something unique! The story is packed with twists and complexity, giving me endless opportunities to explore and learn. Nikhil sir has done an incredible job shaping the characters and storyline, making it a joy to perform. Every day on set feels like an adventure, there’s always something new and exciting to look forward to! I can’t wait for the audience to experience the same thrill and enjoy this journey with us!”