Rishab Chadha Unveils a Turbulent Journey as Vidhaan in ‘Swipe Crime’: A Tale of Betrayal, Innovation, and the Web’s Dark Side

Mumbai, India/22nd December 2024 – Rishab Chadha, known for his compelling performances, takes on the role of Vidhaan in the highly anticipated series Swipe Crime. This riveting narrative dives deep into the digital age, exploring how the shimmering facade of the tech world hides dark secrets, vulnerabilities, and chaos.

Vidhaan is not just any character. He’s a young, visionary entrepreneur grappling with the fragility of trust, the weight of financial instability, and the personal cost of preserving what he cherishes most—a work of art that’s more than just a creation; it’s his soul. This story isn’t just about technology or ambition; it’s about human connections, betrayal, and the lengths one goes to for redemption.

As the series delves into the crimes that fester within the vast labyrinth of the internet, Vidhaan (Rishab) becomes a symbol of resilience and ingenuity, walking the fine line between survival and destruction. With Rishab Chadha’s nuanced portrayal, Swipe Crime promises to captivate audiences and spark dialogue about the shadows lurking in our digitally-driven lives.

Here are five tantalizing questions with Rishab Chadha that give a glimpse into the enigma of Swipe Crime:

1. Vidhaan is such a layered character. What drew you to this role?

Rishab Chadha: Honestly, Vidhaan is every bit the young entrepreneur we admire and fear becoming. He’s brilliant, driven, but also painfully human. When I read the script, I was drawn to his vulnerability—this idea that even someone so tech-savvy and seemingly untouchable could be undone by betrayal and the chaotic underbelly of the web. It’s not just his struggle; it’s his heart, his fight to save something that defines him. That was irresistible for me as an actor.

2. The series heavily explores the theme of web crime. What’s Vidhaan’s connection to the digital world?

Rishab Chadha: Vidhaan comes from a small town with a lot of dreams and aspirations, as the show precedes you’ll see how inclined he is towards using his knowledge to build something that is pathbreaking. Being foresighted, he just wants to keep all his loved ones together. His entrepreneurial journey is built on innovation, dreams and the zeal to make lives easier. The story intricately shows how the web can empower you one moment and destroy you the next. Vidhaan’s world is upended when he’s caught in a web of deceit, blackmail, and cyber manipulation.

3. Betrayal plays a significant role in the story. Can you tell us more about Vidhaan’s friendships and how they shape his journey?

Rishab Chadha: Friendships are the foundation of Vidhaan’s world, but they also become his Achilles’ heel. The series explores how those closest to him are the ones capable of the deepest betrayal. It’s heartbreaking and maddening, watching someone so brilliant crumble under the weight of trust misplaced. These betrayals aren’t just personal—they threaten his business, his identity, and his very sense of self.

4. The show touches on the intersection of technology and crime. How relevant do you think this theme is today?

Rishab Chadha: It couldn’t be more relevant. We live in an age where our entire lives—our secrets, finances, and even relationships—are stored online. Swipe Crime is a chilling reminder of how vulnerable we are, especially when technology is used against us. It’s a wake-up call for every young person who believes they’re invincible behind a screen. The series doesn’t just entertain; it makes you question how much of yourself you’re willing to expose to the digital world.

5. If you had to describe Swipe Crime in three words, what would they be?

Rishab Chadha: Thrilling, unsettling, and haunting.

With Swipe Crime, Rishab Chadha not only delivers a powerful performance but also sheds light on the intricate and often dangerous realities of the modern tech-driven world. The series is more than just entertainment—it’s a scandalous exposé on the fragility of trust, the cost of ambition, and the perilous double-edged sword of technology.

Catch Swipe Crime on Amazon mx player, and prepare to be drawn into a story that’s as gripping as it is cautionary.