Roadtrippin’ is back to brighten up the monsoon days as New Season of HistoryTV18 and Rocky’s Digital-First Series RoadTrippinWithRocky takes you down south for an epic trip

India’s favourite foodie and travel aficionado, Rocky Singh, is chasing the monsoon clouds in the latest season of the highly acclaimed digital series #RoadTrippinWithRocky. On this trip, he will drive down the eastern coast to explore the wonders of Southern India. From the fascinating history to the mesmerising natural beauty and the varied delectable cuisine, everything is on his plate and mind. Audiences can join him on his exhilarating road trip through the scenic landscape and tantalising adventures as he drives from Hyderabad to Puducherry, checking out must-visit eateries, local legends, and off-beat spots along the way. Follow his journey from 23rd July to 3rd August on the social media accounts of History TV18 and Rocky and Mayur.

This season kicks off with three days in Hyderabad, where Rocky will savour a variety of local food, including the legendary biryani. After enjoying Hyderabadi hospitality, he will embark on the journey towards Suryapet, from where he will head to Vijayawada the next day. After a day in Vijayawada, the journey will continue towards Chennai with pitstops at Ongole and Nellore. Upon reaching Chennai, Rocky will spend two days exploring the mega city before heading to the final destination, the seaside town of Puducherry, where his journey comes to an end on the 3rd of August.

The #Roadtrippin series has achieved tremendous success on social media, amassing a loyal following eagerly anticipating each new season. Its digital-first strategy effectively engages modern audiences who seek short, engaging content accessible on various devices. Combining Rocky’s irresistible humour, unique eccentricity, and diverse experiences with spontaneous adventures, the series has created a winning formula. Since its launch, #Roadtrippin has taken viewers on mesmerizing journeys covering over 21,000 kilometres across 22 states, earning more than 1.4 billion impressions and over 460 million video views. This extraordinary success highlights the series’ exceptional ability to connect with viewers and deliver unforgettable entertainment.