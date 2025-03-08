Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Arjun Ashokan Bring WWE-Style Action to Malayalam Cinema with Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies

Reel World Entertainment, a promising new production house, has officially announced its first Malayalam project, “Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies.” This WWE-inspired action entertainer is set to redefine Malayalam cinema, blending high-energy wrestling sequences, humor, and a gripping underdog story.

At its core, “Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies” is a tale of misfits, ex-convicts, and outcasts who attempt to rebuild their lives by forming an underground wrestling club in Fort Kochi. What starts as a small, makeshift fight club soon evolves into a spectacle, drawing huge crowds and turning the fighters into local icons. Inspired by their childhood WWE heroes, they create larger-than-life personas, develop intense rivalries, and put on electrifying matches. But as old enemies resurface, personal grudges intensify, and authorities begin to close in, the battle extends beyond the ring, turning into a fight for survival. With adrenaline-pumping action, hilarious moments, and an emotional core, the film is a tribute to the spirit of sports entertainment and the power of brotherhood.

Backed by Reel World Entertainment, the film is a collaboration between Transworld Group, led by Ramesh & Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Lensman Group, spearheaded by Shihan Shoukath. The production is strengthened by the expertise of industry veterans George Sebastian and Sunil Singh, known for their work with Mammootty Kampany, ensuring a large-scale cinematic experience.

One of the biggest highlights of “Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies” is the musical collaboration with the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marking their first-ever Malayalam film. With their track record of delivering iconic soundtracks, their presence adds an entirely new dimension to the movie’s musical landscape. The film’s lyrics will be penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, whose work in “Avesham,” “RDX,” “Bheeshma Parvam,” “Kannur Squad,” and “Kurup” has made a significant impact in the industry.

The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Arjun Ashokan, known for his performances in “Romancham” and “Brahmayugam,” Roshan Mathew, who has gained recognition in both Malayalam and Bollywood with films like “Moothon,” “Darlings,” and “Choked,” and Ishan Shoukath, fresh off his debut in the ₹125-crore blockbuster “Marco.” Vishak Nair, who has been making waves with “Officer on Duty,” also joins the ensemble. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with Pooja Mohanraj, who has impressed audiences with her performances in “Journey of Love 18+” and “Anuragam.”

The film is helmed by Shihan Shoukath, whose Cannes-winning film “Deadline” in 2022 established him as a visionary filmmaker.

“Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies” is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, making his feature film debut. Adhvaith, the nephew of legendary actor Mohanlal, has honed his craft under renowned filmmakers like Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal himself.

The technical crew of “Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies” features some of the best in the industry, ensuring a visually stunning and high-impact experience. The action choreography is handled by Kalai Kingson, known for his work in “Leo,” “Marco,” and “Vikram,” while cinematography is led by Chandru Selvaraj, recognized for his contributions to “Mahaveeryar” and “Marco.” Editing is in the expert hands of Praveen Prabhakar, whose portfolio includes acclaimed films like “Premam,” “Bangalore Days,” “Trance,” and “Kannur Squad.” Makeup is designed by Ronex Xavier, known for transformative work in “Kammara Sambhavam,” “RDX,” and “Mamangam,” and costume design is helmed by Melwy, who has previously styled for “Kurup” and “Neelavelicham.”

Well, that’s not it! The makers have something exciting in store for fans! The movie is set to redefine fan engagement with an exciting range of merchandise inspired by its wrestling theme. Fans can look forward to limited-edition action figures, wrestler trading cards featuring film characters, custom sneakers and apparel, and even a video game that brings the film’s world to life. Beyond the screen, these offerings will immerse audiences in the film’s high-energy universe like never before.

With a gripping storyline, a historic musical collaboration, a dynamic cast, and a powerhouse creative team, “Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies” is set to be a groundbreaking film that redefines Malayalam cinema. As production gears up, audiences can expect an action-packed spectacle that blends intense wrestling drama with the essence of Malayalam storytelling. The production of Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies is in full swing, with shooting scheduled to begin in May 2025 and a year-end release planned. Stay tuned for more updates!