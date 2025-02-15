Ruslaan Mumtaz and Aanya Tiwari’s ‘Sarkari Baccha’ to Release on February 28

Ever heard of a love story where marriage depends not on love but on a “Sarkari Naukri” (government job)? Here you go! Brace yourself for a hilarious rollercoaster ride because “Sarkari Baccha” is here to turn traditional romance on its head! Produced by Daanish Siddiqui and directed by the dynamic duo Suryakant Tyagi & Daanish Siddiqui under the banner of Flying Bird Pictures, Sarkari Baccha brings a fresh, quirky take on modern-day love, where the ultimate test is not just the heart but also a stable government paycheck!

The official poster of “Sarkari Baccha” has just been unveiled, giving a glimpse of the film’s fun-filled chaos, and lovable characters. It also quirkily captures the protagonist’s mission to prove his worth, not just in love, but in securing a job that meets his future father-in-law’s terms and conditions.

Starring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Aanya Tiwari, Sarkari Baccha follows a young man deeply in love, only to realize that his biggest hurdle isn’t impressing the girl but it’s impressing her family with a secure government job- something that he doesn’t have! Packed with humour, romance, quirk, and drama, the film dives into a middle-class family’s obsession with stability over passion and love.

Joining the lead pair is an ensemble of talented actors, including Bijendre Kalam, Ehshan Khan, the late Jr. Mehmood, Ashish Singh, Daanish Siddiqui, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Rizwan Sikandar, and Hemant Chaudhary.

The film boasts a dynamic soundtrack featuring renowned singers Javed Ali, Ritu Pathak, Ritu Raj Mohanty, and Harmaan Nazim, with music composed by Danish Ali, Najakat Shujat, and Sahajahn Shaikh Sagar.

Speaking about the film, producer Daanish Siddiqui shared, “Sarkari Baccha is a lighthearted yet relatable story that reflects a real-life dilemma faced by many young Indians. It’s packed with humour, emotions, and music that will surely strike a chord with audiences.” Director Suryakant Tyagi added, “We wanted to craft a film that entertains but also subtly showcases the obsession of a certain strata of the society that believes how only a government job is the most secure one amidst a plethora of career options in today’s techno-savy world. The journey of our protagonist is both comedic and inspiring.”

With cinematography by Suresh L Verma and Chandan K Pandit, and post-production by SY77 Postlab, Sarkari Baccha is set to deliver a visually engaging and entertaining cinematic experience. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 28th February 2025. Another USP of the movie is actor Shresta Iyer’s special sizzling performance that shall add the quintessential bollywood masala.

With its witty dialogues, engaging screenplay, and a subject that every Indian household can relate to, “Sarkari Baccha” is all set to tickle your funny bone and tug at your heartstrings.