Saajha Sindoor Actress Pari Bhanushali on Children’s Day: I’d Build Parks with Superpowers

On the special occasion of Children’s Day, child actor Pari Bhanushali, who plays the adorable character of Nayra in Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor, shares her heartwarming thoughts on what she would wish for if she had superpowers. In a sweet message for all children, Pari expresses her desire to make the world a happier place for kids everywhere.

When asked about her wishes for Children’s Day, Pari shared her innocent and delightful thoughts, “If I get superpowers, I would build lots of parks and playgrounds for children to play and have fun. I want all the kids to be happy and not sad. On Children’s Day, if an angel comes and asks me to make three wishes, my first wish would be to get lots of toys. Then, I would wish for a big chocolate factory. My third wish would be that my mom and dad are always happy and love me a lot.”

Sharing her love for the special day dedicated to kids, the Saajha Sindoor actress said, “On Children’s Day, we have a lot of fun at school. This time, I plan to cut a cake with my friends, and we’ll all dance together. Also, my mom bought me a special dress, and I will wear it to the set of my Sun Neo show Saajha Sindoor to show everyone how pretty I look!”