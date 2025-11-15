Samsung TV Plus inks first-of-its-kind content deal with a lineup of top Creators

Exclusive partnership, including worldwide premier of Mark Rober’s first-ever dedicated FAST channel in India

Kochi: Samsung TV Plus, India’s leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, has partnered with a slate of top global Creators to stream their exclusive FAST channels on the biggest screen at home.

Six curated channels launched in India, including the worldwide premier of Mark Rober’s first-ever dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV channel. Samsung TV Plus now offers over 160 channels, available on more than 14 million Samsung Smart TVs across India.

With more than 71M subscribers, Mark Rober – a former NASA engineer, inventor, educator, and one of the most influential Creators on the planet – brings his signature mix of science, creativity, and joy to television audiences around the world.

“I’ve always believed science and engineering are just fancy words for curiosity and creativity,” said Mark Rober. “This channel is a way to spread that spirit to even more people around the world. It’s a way to make learning feel fun – something you want to do, not something you have to do.”

This latest slate of Creator channels brings a new wave of genre-defying voices to the streaming service, including Michelle Khare’s Challenge Accepted, Epic Gardening TV, The Try Guys, Brave Wilderness, and The SorryGirlsTV.

This first-of-its-kind content deal, is part of a broader, global expansion by Samsung TV Plus to shape the next era of television as a premium destination for world-class Creators and redefine what entertainment looks like on the biggest screen at home.

“Mark Rober’s blend of science, creativity, and curiosity have inspired millions around the world,” said Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “As part of our growing Creator roster, Mark Rober TV captures a shared sense of wonder that brings generations together. We’re thrilled to welcome Mark and our expansive slate of Creators to even more audiences around the world through Samsung TV Plus.”