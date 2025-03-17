Sanam once again lights up R City with his electrifying performance

Mumbai, 17th March, 2025 – R City, Mumbai’s premier shopping and entertainment destination, once again proved why it is the city’s go-to hub for world-class experiences. The much-anticipated Sanam Live Concert, held on March 15, 2025, was a spectacular night of music, energy, and unforgettable moments.

A crowd of 4,700 witnessed an electrifying performance as Sanam took the stage, enthralling fans with their signature mix of Bollywood classics and contemporary hits. From the very first note, the audience was on their feet, singing along to chart-topping favourites like ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada,’ ‘Gulabi Aankhen,’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale.’

“At R City, we constantly strive to bring unmatched entertainment to our visitors. Seeing the overwhelming response and joy on the faces of music lovers reaffirms our commitment to creating these spectacular experiences,” said Rima Kirtikar, Group Chief Marketing Officer, R City.

R City’s electric atmosphere, stunning stage setup, and immersive lighting kept the audience engaged until the very last song. Fans were seen waving, hooting, clicking pictures, and reliving the nostalgia of the golden era. The energy peaked when fans waved their phone flashlights in sync with the music, amplifying the euphoric atmosphere and making it a truly unforgettable night.

Building on the success of their previous show at R City, this second edition exceeded expectations, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next. The event once again underscored R City’s reputation as not just a shopping destination but a cultural hotspot that unites people through music and entertainment.

R City has consistently hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, with past performances by Kailash Kher, Gajendra Verma, and others adding to its growing legacy of stellar entertainment events.

Excited fans flooded social media with videos, photos, and heartfelt posts, sharing their favorite moments from the concert. The concert’s viral reach further cemented R City as the city’s leading venue for live entertainment.

Building on the momentum of unforgettable events, R CITY continues to bring unique and engaging experiences to its visitors. Up next is the Fur-tastic Fest on March 23, 2025—a special day dedicated to pet lovers and their furry companions! Attendees can look forward to a pet ramp walk, fun games, adorable performances by pets, and insightful fireside chats with experts.

Stay tuned for more exciting events as R CITY remains the ultimate lifestyle and entertainment destination for all age groups!