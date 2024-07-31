Sangita Ghosh: For me, the real challenge as an actor is taking on roles that are very different from who I am

Sangita Ghosh is one of the most beloved and renowned actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. With a career spanning over two decades, she has consistently taken on diverse roles that showcase her acting talent. Recently, the actress, who won hearts as Saroj, the stepmother of the lead character Gagan (Sahil Uppal) in Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor, shared how much she has enjoyed portraying varied characters on screen and how she manages to balance her work and personal life.

Opening up about the same, “I’ve loved playing every character I’ve been given. My latest role was in a fantasy drama where I played a negative character who could fly—something that isn’t possible in real life. In Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor, I play a stepmother with grey shades, which is quite different from the roles I’ve done before. It was a lot of fun and exciting. For me, the real challenge as an actor is taking on roles that are very different from who I am. Imagining and bringing these unique characters to life is what makes acting special for me.” The actress also talked about the major changes she’s seen over the years and how they’ve helped her balance her work and personal life. “I’ve been lucky to work with many experienced professionals, which has broadened my experience. I’ve learned a lot about my work and how to balance my personal and professional life. I’m grateful to have worked with such talented people in the industry,” she added.

Saajha Sindoor tells the story of Phooli (Stuti Vinkle), a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow when her groom dies on their wedding day. As Phooli faces the challenges of her new fate, viewers will be intrigued by how destiny influences her journey and the lives of those around her. Featuring a stellar cast, including Sangita Ghosh, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Krutika Desai in key roles, the show offers a compelling depiction of emotions and relationships set against the backdrop of Rajasthan’s aristocracy.