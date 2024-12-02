Saregama partners with MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop to Elevate India’s Rap Game

Mumbai, 2nd December 2024 — MTV Hustle, India’s leading rap reality show, is thrilled to announce a landmark collaboration with Saregama, India’s most iconic music label for its fourth season. This partnership grants Saregama exclusive audio-video rights to all music from MTV Hustle Season 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop, with the first opportunity to sign any of the 15 talented contestants. This strategic association marks a milestone moment in the rise of Indian hip-hop, pushing rap culture into the mainstream and offering a dynamic platform for emerging artists to break through in the music industry.

With this partnership, MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop is set to elevate Indian rap to unprecedented heights, ensuring wider visibility and reach for the show’s contestants across major platforms. This partnership further strengthens MTV Hustle’s reputation of nurturing fresh talent, celebrating contemporary music genres, and expanding the boundaries of Indian rap within a rapidly evolving musical landscape.

FilterCopy, a sister concern of Saregama, joins MTV Hustle Season 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop as an Associate Sponsor. As part of this collaboration, FilterCopy will feature a special segment, ‘FilterCopy Freshly Brewed Bangers’, which will showcase the standout rap performances from each episode. Popular FilterCopy talent will team up with MTV Hustle Season 4 contestants to create engaging content, leveraging the platform’s massive audience to amplify the rap movement. Fans will also be invited to contribute lyrics through user-generated content (UGC), fostering a community-driven approach to celebrating rap culture.