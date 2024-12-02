Saregama partners with MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop to Elevate India’s Rap Game

Mumbai, 2nd December 2024 — MTV Hustle, India’s leading rap reality show, is thrilled to announce a landmark collaboration with Saregama, India’s most iconic music label for its fourth season. This partnership grants Saregama exclusive audio-video rights to all music from MTV Hustle Season 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop, with the first opportunity to sign any of the 15 talented contestants. This strategic association marks a milestone moment in the rise of Indian hip-hop, pushing rap culture into the mainstream and offering a dynamic platform for emerging artists to break through in the music industry.
With this partnership, MTV Hustle 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop is set to elevate Indian rap to unprecedented heights, ensuring wider visibility and reach for the show’s contestants across major platforms. This partnership further strengthens MTV Hustle’s reputation of nurturing fresh talent, celebrating contemporary music genres, and expanding the boundaries of Indian rap within a rapidly evolving musical landscape.
FilterCopy, a sister concern of Saregama, joins MTV Hustle Season 4 Hip Hop Don’t Stop as an Associate Sponsor. As part of this collaboration, FilterCopy will feature a special segment, ‘FilterCopy Freshly Brewed Bangers’, which will showcase the standout rap performances from each episode. Popular FilterCopy talent will team up with MTV Hustle Season 4 contestants to create engaging content, leveraging the platform’s massive audience to amplify the rap movement. Fans will also be invited to contribute lyrics through user-generated content (UGC), fostering a community-driven approach to celebrating rap culture.
Speaking about the successful partnerships, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music & English, said, “MTV has a rich legacy of producing culture-shaping music. Over the years, MTV Hustle has grown to become the definitive melting pot of desi hip hop music, as extremely talented rap artists vie for glory in each edition. As we strive to build these young artists, Saregama makes for a great partner, to take this modern music format to new audiences. I am thrilled to see the Saregama team share our vision of building new talent and showcasing fresh music globally.”
Vishwanath Shetty, D2C Business Head at FilterCopy, commented, “As one of the first pop culture creators on digital, FilterCopy has always championed fresh talent and created content that resonates deeply with India’s youth. Our partnership with MTV Hustle, the biggest talent discovery platform for hip hop in India, reflects this ethos, enabling us to celebrate the dynamic art of rap while crafting immersive experiences for young audiences.”