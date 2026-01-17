Shekhar Suman remembers his late son Aayush: ‘Life is incomplete without you’

Mumbai, Jan 17: Actor Shekhar Suman poured his heart out as he remembered his late son, Aayush, in a nostalgic social media post.

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor said that within his short span of time on this earth, Aayush filled their lives with immense happiness.

Shekhar further admitted that he has not been able to recover from the tragic loss till now.

Publishing a picture of Aayush on his Instagram handle, Shekhar penned, “Remebering my angel Aayush.Miss you ev moment my baby.Life is incomplete without you.In a short span of time you gave us all so much happiness.we still haven’t recovered from the tragedy of losing you.But you are in a better world with God and the fairies. (sic).”

For those who do not know, Shekhar’s son, Aayush, tragically passed away at the young age of 11 due to a rare disease called Endomyocardial fibrosis (EM).He left for heavenly abode on April 3, 1995.

Endomyocardial fibrosis (EMF) is a rare heart condition characterized by the development of fibrosis of the inner lining of the heart cavities, leadingto restrictive cardiomyopathy.

Shekhar has another son, Adhyayan Suman, who is also an actor just like his father.

As Adhyayan turned a year older on Tuesday, Shekhar wished him with a lovely social media post.

Shekhar hoped that the coming year would be a turning point in Adhyayan’s journey, which he claims has been full of challenges.

He further reminded his son that courage and determination are the key to success, and we should not let our past experiences influence our future.

“Happy birthday to my amazing son! May this year mark a turning point in your life. You’ve worked tirelessly and persevered through challenges. Now it’s time to reap the rewards. Remember, courage and determination pave the way to success. Don’t let past setbacks define you; instead, let them guide you towards a brighter future. Every day brings a new chance to shape the life you want. Lots of love pagalzzzz from shekhu & podga,” Shekhar penned.

