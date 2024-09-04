Shibani Kashyap mesmerizes at Sharq Taronalari’s Gala Closing Ceremony in Uzbekistan

04th September 2024, Renowned Bollywood singer and composer Shibani Kashyap made history as the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious “Sharq Taronalari” XIII International Music Festival in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The festival, held from August 26 to 29, 2024, is one of Central Asia’s most esteemed musical gatherings, and Kashyap’s performance at the grand closing ceremony on August 29 was a highlight of the event.

“Sharq Taronalari,” meaning “Melodies of the East,” celebrates the rich musical traditions of the world, bringing together over 300 participants from more than 70 countries at the iconic Registan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The XIII edition of the festival was a resounding success, showcasing the vibrant cultural exchange that the festival has become known for.

Shibani Kashyap, known for her unique blend of Sufi rock and pop music, captivated the audience with her soulful renditions. She delighted the crowd by singing popular songs like “Jimmy Jimmy”, “I am a Disco Dancer” and ended the performance with “Jai ho”, which are loved by the Uzbek people. Reflecting on the experience, Shibani Kashyap said, “I am honored to be on this stage. It was an electrifying and enriching experience, performing with over 100 Uzbekistan dancers on the world’s biggest historic and magnificent stage.”

Her inclusion in this year’s lineup is a testament to her talent and the growing recognition of Indian music on the international stage. Shibani Kashyap’s performance not only marked a significant milestone in her illustrious career but also added a memorable chapter to the history of the Sharq Taronalari festival. As the event drew to a close, her powerful melodies left an indelible mark on the hearts of both local and international audiences, reinforcing the festival’s legacy as a platform for musical innovation and cultural unity.