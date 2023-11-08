Shinjini Kulkarni, the Kathak sensation, will captivate the audience at REACH Virasat 2023 with her enthralling performance

At Dr. B R Ambedkar Stadium in Dehradun, Shinjini Kulkarni , an embodiment of elegance and talent, will showcase Paramparik Shudh Kathak , a dance performance that concentrates on the intricate techniques used in the art form. At Dr. B R Ambedkar Stadium in Dehradun,, an embodiment of elegance and talent,showcase Paramparik Shudh, a dancethat concentrates on the intricate techniques used in the art form.

Her performance of a Dadra, whose lyrics, Bihari ko apne bas kar paau, is a traditional composition her family has passed down for three generations, along with chautaal (chaartaal) will light up the evening of November 8, 2023 , accompanied by renowned classical music tabla player Shubh Maharaj.

She is a real dance virtuoso whose distinct technique and creative approach have had a big influence on the global dance scene. Her performances are poetic and fantastical, and they never fail to mesmerize spectators.

A descendant of the Ninth Generation of the Kalka Bindadin Lineage, she began her adventure at an early age, performing in groups and solos at several national and international events. Besides that, she is one of the nation’s new-generation Kathak dancers, who brightens up the stage with her dedication and has earned an abundance of love, admiration, and affection.

Apart from performing in a dance sequence tutored by Pt. Birju Maharaj ji for Sh. Muzaffar Ali Ji’s Jaanisaar, her recent projects include a kathak -based solo song composed by Pt. Bickram Ghosh for the Bengali movie Har Har Byomkesh, which completed 100 days in the cinema halls.