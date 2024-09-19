Shraddha Kapoor Tells You Why Self-Validation Is Important In Femina’s September 2024 Edition

Shraddha Kapoor, celebrated for her versatility, is one of the most sought-after actors in Hindi cinema. She became a household name with Aashiqui 2, capturing the hearts of millions with her iconic portrayal of Arohi Keshav Shirke in the cult musical romantic drama. From her charming role in Ek Villain to her intense character in Haider, Shraddha’s range is undeniably remarkable. She seamlessly transitions across genres, winning praise galore for films such as the blockbuster horror-comedies Stree and Stree 2, which also earned her both critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Known for her sincerity, passion for storytelling and fearless approach to challenging roles, Shraddha continues to push creative boundaries, serving as a major inspiration for the next generation of actors.

Emphasising the importance of choosing projects that resonate with her, Shraddha shares, “I simply want to create meaningful work and be a part of great films. Right now, that’s my main focus.”

As a believer in the power of quality over quantity, Shraddha reveals, “I’ve come to realise that it’s more fulfilling to excel in a few things rather than spread myself too thin and not deliver my best.”

Talking about her love for romantic stories, Shraddha confesses, “I’m a dreamer and an optimist at heart, believing in that magical, fairy-tale kind of romance. It’s just part of who I am.”

She firmly believes in being true to oneself: “Being authentic takes so much less energy than being someone you’re not. It’s just easier to be myself, honestly”

Underlining the importance of focusing on personal growth, Shraddha states, “Focus on yourself and your own validation because that’s the most important kind of validation you will ever receive. In the end, that’s what truly matters.”