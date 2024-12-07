Sneha Wagh on Her Spiritual Journey: A Fusion of Cultures

In a world that often feels like it’s moving too fast, actress Sneha Wagh who portrays the character of Chathi Maiyya in Sun Neo’s show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya has found a sense of calm and purpose through her spiritual journey. Recently, Sneha opened up about how this journey began and the profound impact it has had on her life.

Opening up about her spiritual journey, Sneha Wagh shared, “My spiritual journey began around 2016-2017 when I started seeking inner peace. Over time, especially in the last three to four years, my connection to spirituality deepened. This happened as I visited many of India’s authentic temples, listened to the stories and teachings associated with them, and read about their significance. During these visits, I discovered temples in the most remote parts of India, places many people don’t even know about. These experiences made me realize how incredibly rich our country is in terms of culture and heritage.”

The Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress further added, “Initially, it was the temple architecture that attracted me. Later, the deities within these temples started drawing me in, and that’s when I began exploring mythology. Through mythology, I connected with the broader narrative of how life and civilization evolved. This realization strengthened my faith and interest in spirituality, leading me to immerse myself in learning more about our culture and civilization.”

Sneha Wagh also reflected on the cultural exchange and said, “Today, I see an interesting shift—while we are adopting Western culture, many people in the West are embracing Indian traditions. They recognize the value of our practices after conducting thorough research and proving their benefits scientifically. Observing this, I became even more motivated to delve deeper into our heritage. I started reading extensively and researching various aspects of Indian spirituality, which helped me find internal peace and a path that feels truly meaningful. This journey has shown me the richness of Indian culture and inspired me to follow a life rooted in these timeless values.”