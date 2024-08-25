Sony MAX to make history, acquires Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller ’Adbhut’ as the First Direct-to-TV film release on September 15 at 8 PM

Mumbai, 25th August, 2024

After the recent box office success of horror-supernatural movies such as Shaitaan, Stree 2 and Munjya, Sony MAX is set to make history with the highly anticipated supernatural thriller and Sony MAX Original Release: Adbhut as a Direct-to-TV Release, ushering a new era in Bollywood.

Directed by Sabbir Khan and starring the critically acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra, Adbhut promises to deliver a spine-chilling experience that will enthrall audiences nationwide. The film, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, explores a world where the supernatural collides with reality.

This signals a new era for television, positioning it as a formidable platform for high-profile film releases.

Sabbir Khan, Director, Adbhut

“Television has always been a powerful medium in India, reaching millions of homes across the country. With Adbhut, we are not just releasing a film; we are penetrating across crores of Indian households all at once. We are making history by embracing a new model that puts the audience first.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lead Actor

“Adbhut is a film that pushes boundaries, not just in its story but in how it’s being shared with the world. For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking. With this direct-to-TV release, we’re breaking new ground, and I’m proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Udayan Pradeep Shukla, Head – Programming & On Air Promotions from Sony MAX

“In a rapidly changing world, it’s crucial to innovate and adapt. Sony MAX Original Release: Adbhut is our statement of intent that quality content should be accessible to everyone, and the unparalleled reach of television offers the perfect stage for such a monumental event on Sony MAX.”

This strategic release is set to create waves across the industry, starting a trend where television can potentially become a viable platform for major film releases – so far driven by OTT. This is expected to redefine how audiences consume blockbuster content, making high-quality entertainment more accessible than ever before. Adbhut stands at the forefront of change, heralding a new dawn for television as the ultimate platform for the new wave of cinema that will follow in 2024.

Adbhut will air on Sony MAX on September 15, at 8 PM