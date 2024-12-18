Star Bharat’s 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak Shambhavi Singh Talks Winter Love and Patna Memories

Star Bharat’s 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak continues to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns, leaving everyone guessing what happens next. Amidst the gripping storyline, Shambhavi Singh opens up about her love for winter and how her hometown, Patna, holds some of her most cherished winter memories, as the season there is truly special.

Winters have always been my favorite season, Shambhavi says. “Growing up in Patna, winters meant chilly nights, foggy mornings, and temperatures dipping to around 12°C. The best part was pulling out our warm sweaters and braving the cold to head to school. I still remember how magical those foggy mornings felt. Even though waking up was tough, once I stepped out, I loved the crisp, cold air. Winters were an experience I cherish deeply.”

She adds, “Another highlight of winters was the endless hunger! My mom would make the most delicious snacks, and it was such a cozy time with family. Now, living in Mumbai, I miss those winters because, as we all know, it doesn’t get cold here. With my packed shooting schedule for 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak, mornings are especially challenging—I barely get time to enjoy a walk or even feel the winter breeze. If I ever get the chance to relive those winter days back home, I wouldn’t think twice. For now, I’m just trying to adjust to Mumbai’s perpetual summer and hoping my next visit to Patna will be during winter!”