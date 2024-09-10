Acclaimed comedian and actress Sumukhi Suresh is set to dazzle audiences as she joins the star-studded cast of Netflix’s upcoming show, The Royals. The highly- anticipated show features an impressive ensemble cast of Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, alongside Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Talwar and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The show, a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com also includes Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Vihaan Samant and Luke Kenny, promises to be a thrilling tale of romance, desire, ambition, and the allure of royalty.

Sumukhi expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “I’m incredibly grateful to Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy, and Panchami Ghavri for bringing together such a talented cast. The chemistry among everyone was electric, and everyone was dedicated to making The Royals a memorable experience. I’ve been a huge fan of Bhumi for a long time, and it was truly a dream come true to finally have the opportunity to work with her.” Hinting at her complex and captivating role, Sumukhi says, “My character is like a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered. I’ve had the freedom to really sink my teeth into the role, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what I’ve got in store.”

As Sumukhi continues to ascend to the top of her field, The Royals marks a major milestone in her career. With her undeniable talent and infectious charisma, she’s sure to steal the show.

The teaser for The Royals is already out and has fans buzzing with excitement. Get ready to be captivated by this extraordinary saga of love, ambition, and a whole lot of laughter. Mark your calendars for the royal premiere of The Royals only on Netflix!