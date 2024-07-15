Sahil Uppal Discusses Transition from Grey Roles to Ideal Son in ‘Saajha Sindoor’

Sahil Uppal from Sun Neo’s show ‘Saajha Sindoor’ has shared some insights about his previous roles, where he often portrayed complex grey characters. Now, he is excited and enthusiastic about embracing the positive role of Gagan in ‘Saajha Sindoor’. This new character allows him to explore a different dimension of his acting skills, and he is eager to bring Gagan’s inspiring journey to life on screen.

Sahil Uppal shared, “In my previous shows, I’ve primarily portrayed grey characters. Now, having the opportunity to play the lead role as a positive character in ‘Saajha Sindoor’ is a dream come true. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this show, and I am excited to explore this new dimension of my acting career.” He further added, “Playing grey characters has been an insightful journey that taught me a lot. However, portraying a positive lead in this show feels incredibly fortunate and fulfilling. It’s a new challenge and a refreshing change that I am thrilled to embrace.”

Set against the majestic backdrop of a royal family in Rajasthan, the show beautifully captures the splendour and traditions of Rajasthani nobility. It delves deep into the complexities of relationships and the struggles women face in society, addressing themes of love, betrayal, and societal challenges. Sahil Uppal will portray Gagan, the central character of the show. The talented actor recently opened up about his character, sharing some fascinating insights and expressing his excitement about bringing Gagan’s journey to life.

Tune in to Sun Neo to catch the show, airing every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM