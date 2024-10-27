Swaranjali Presents: A Soulful Evening of Indian Classical Music – Baithaki

Date: 7th December 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: The Theater (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

New Delhi is all set to host an enchanting evening of Indian classical music as Swaranjali presents Baithaki, an intimate musical gathering featuring some of the most talented artists in the realm of classical Indian music.

The event will be graced by the vocal prowess of Smt. Nibedita Bhattacharjee, whose rich and soulful voice has captivated audiences worldwide. She will be accompanied by the renowned sitar maestro, Shri Subrata De, known for his mesmerizing sitar renditions that evoke deep emotions and showcase the richness of Indian ragas.

Joining them on stage are three acclaimed musicians:

Ustad Akhtar Hussain on tabla, a veteran known for his mastery in rhythmic precision

on tabla, a veteran known for his mastery in rhythmic precision Pandit Mithilesh Jha on pakhawaj, whose expertise brings depth to the rhythmic dimension

on pakhawaj, whose expertise brings depth to the rhythmic dimension Shri Lalit Sisodia, a versatile artist on harmonium, providing soulful accompaniment to the evening’s performances.

The event promises an evening of immersive music, transporting listeners through the intricate rhythms and melodies of Indian classical traditions. Whether you are a connoisseur of classical music or a newcomer eager to explore its beauty, Baithaki will offer a profound cultural experience.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness a musical collaboration of such esteemed artists.

For music lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike, this event at the India Habitat Centre is bound to be a memorable celebration of India’s rich classical heritage.