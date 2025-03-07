Swati Shah to Play the Powerful Matriarch Jagdamba in Sun Neo’s Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri

Swati Shah, a name that has won hearts with her memorable performances, is now stepping into a powerful role in Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, an upcoming family drama on Sun Neo. This time, she will be seen as Jagdamba Devi, a dignified and authoritative woman who is the backbone of her family.

Sharing insights about her character, Swati Shah says, “I play Jagdamba, who is the head of the family. She is a widow but manages everything on her own. She has a strong personality, and whatever she says is final—whether it’s about the family, the house, or even the village. She is a dignified, authoritative woman. You’ve seen me in sweet and fun roles before, but this time, I will look a bit strict.”

The Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri actress further added, “As the head of the family, Jagdamba feels responsible for finding a solution instead of worrying others. The relationships in this show are deeply connected, and the story will unfold as Jagdamba tries to manage everything. As the show progresses, you’ll discover why Jagdamba is the way she is. No one becomes strict or powerful overnight—there’s always a story behind it.”