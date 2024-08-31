Taaza Khabar Season 2 Teaser Drops: Vasant Gawde Returns on Disney+ Hotstar September 27, 2024

Mumbai, 31st August, 2024: Jab maut ko ek dum kareeb se dekhoge toh puri life ka highlight dikh jaayega. Vasya embarks on a new journey as his destiny takes a new turn in the upcoming action-drama Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar. Fate plays its role as it alters the course of Vasya’s life and he is left to dabble with his secret power, destroying his relationships with his loved ones, leaving his life at stake. One of the most anticipated series, Taaza Khabar Season 2 is back and set to stream from 27th September 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal, starring the social media sensation Bhuvan Bam along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.

Sensational content creator, actor and producer, Bhuvan Bam who plays the character of Vasant Gawde said, “Taaza Khabar is just not a series, it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because for most parts he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of. I am so grateful to the audiences for the outpouring of love they have showered on Vasant Gawade on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, they will experience newer complexities in the character and I can’t wait for audiences to witness that.

Producer Rohit Raj said, “We were super stoked and overwhelmed to see the amount of love for our labour of love. I have always looked at Taaza Khabar as a journey of rags-to-riches journey, with a twist and local flavour of Mumbai.Our sole vision for Taaza Khabar as a franchise is to draw experiences from our daily simpleton life, elaborate on them and have subtle takes on them. Looking at Bhuvan’s journey through Taaza Khabar has been so enriching from an acting perspective, his journey is only going to grow onwards and upwards from here. Through our collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, we sincerely hope and pray that it opens doors for more fun shows and movies together.”

~Get ready to witness the ultimate quest for money and fame with a touch of comedy with Taaza Khabar Season 2 only on Disney+ Hotstar streaming from 27th September 2024 ~