Tara Sharma celebrates her birthday with the ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’ family

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma celebrated her birthday on Sunday with her ‘Khosla Family’.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a clip of himself and other cast members, including Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja wish Tara a Happy birthday.

As Tara was spending some quality time with her husband, Roopak Saluja, the team came and surprised her by singing “Happy Birthday”, followed by a lot of warm hugs and wishes, creating a wholesome moment for the birthday girl.

Wishing his co-star on her special day, Kher added the text to the video, “Happiest Birthday dearest @tarasharmasaluja! love and prayers always!! (sic)”

Recently, Tara expressed her excitement about reuniting with her old friends from the 2006 original drama “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, such as Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja.

She revealed that the reunion brought for her a mix of feelings, such as nostalgia and adventure, on the first day of the shoot for “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2”.

Putting her emotions into words, Tara wrote a social media post saying, “And it begins (red heart emoji) #khoslakaghosla 2…shooting with many from our KKG 1 fam and some new. Nostalgia and new adventures. Great to reunite with many, missing those not here and looking forward to the acting and the rest joining and us all hopefully creating another film you all love, safely, smoothly and successfully touch wood.”

Her post further included a selfie with her gang.

Calling her first day of the shoot ‘extremely fun’, she added, “Not revealing anything but my first day on this set so a Woh Yah Hooo post with some from the OG squad seemed right! Will post more as and when able to and nearer release! Have a super day all.”

Along with some familiar faces from the original drama, Ravi Kishan has also joined the cast of “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2”, the shooting for which is presently underway.

