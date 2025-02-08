Tariq Abou-Bakr to release single ‘Hold Your Ghost’ on Valentine’s Day for partner Jeanee Crane-Mauzy

Los Angeles, CA, February 8th 2025 – Rising folk and acoustic artist Tariq Abou-Bakr will release his highly anticipated new single, “Hold Your Ghost,” on Valentine’s Day, February 14th! The track is a deeply personal song, marking both a milestone in his music career and a special moment in his relationship with partner, World Cup and Olympic Qualifying Skier, Jeanee Crane-Mauzy.

“Hold Your Ghost” marks Tariq’s third single, following the success of “Cold” and “Run Baby Run.” Written solely by Tariq, the track weaves his signature soft guitar strums with heartfelt vocals and a soulful piano backdrop, delivering a sound that is both deeply personal and emotionally resonant.

The release is especially meaningful as it will be the couple’s first Valentine’s Day together and Jeanee will be competing in the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup on the same day, adding to the uniqueness of this moment.

“Hold Your Ghost is a pure love song,” says Tariq. “It talks about loving deeply and passionately. However, more specifically, it is about holding a place in your life for the ones you love, even after they are gone from it.” He continues, “It is dedicated to my partner Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, and the first hand account of not only our romance, but her own tragic life experiences. She has been through a lot of adversity in prior years, and with this song I wanted to show her how I feel about the importance of a truly deep long lasting love.”

“Hold Your Ghost” is the third single off his upcoming eight-track EP, showcasing his storytelling and songwriting abilities. The track will be available on all major platforms starting February 14th, offering listeners a raw and authentic musical experience.