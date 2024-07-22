Tejaswini Singh to play the title role in &TV’s Bheema

Since the promo for &TV’s new show Bheema aired, the industry has been buzzing about the young girl cast in the title role. After an extensive audition process, Tejaswini Singh has been chosen to play the role of 8-year old Bheema in the show, which is produced by Raj Khatri Productions. Sharing her excitement about playing Bheema’s role, Tejaswini Singh says, “I am so happy to play the title role of Bheema! It’s super exciting for me, and my friends and family are excited too. We started shooting recently, and the team is helping me rehearse my lines and get into character. I am learning so much every day, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the hard work we’re putting into bringing Bheema’s story to screen.” Describing her character, she adds, “Bheema is a captivating blend of curiosity and inquisitiveness. She is always asking questions and seeking to understand the world she lives in. Her eyes, brimming with courage and determination, are a testament to her spirited nature. She loves playing games with her friends and sister, especially marbles. Her closest relationships are with her mom (Smita Sable) and her cousin Kundan, though she doesn’t get along with her Tai.”

Tejaswini has already started shooting for the show, and sharing her experience, she adds, “My first day on set was incredibly exciting. We were shooting in the interiors of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. I was captivated by the beautiful village setting, which featured a charming farm and a serene pond. Meeting some of the local villagers was a wonderful experience. The whole atmosphere was perfect for bringing Bheema’s story to life, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to this incredible journey.” About the show, she mentions, “Set in the 1980s, the show ‘Bheema’ follows the story of a young girl named Bheema. It is a social drama focusing on her predicaments and her journey toward equal rights. Audiences will witness her courageous journey as she battles adversities stemming from her family, society, and economic conditions. Despite facing numerous injustices and discrimination, she fearlessly strives to overcome these obstacles.”

Meet Tejaswini Singh as Bheema starting August 6, 2024, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on &TV!