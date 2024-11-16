Tenali Rama Makes a Comeback to Sony SAB’s 8 PM Slot Following Fans’ Requests

Mumbai,16th November 2024: In response to many requests made on their social media platform, Sony SAB is set to premiere the highly anticipated historical entertainer, Tenali Rama, at the 8 pm this December time slot. Filled with humor, wit, and life lessons as Tenali Rama returns to the kingdom of Vijayanagar faced with a new challenge, Tenali also guides four young kids, shaping them into the future protectors of Vijayanagar.

Sony SAB recently dropped the promo of the show which showcased the once revered advisor to the King of Vijayanagar, as a fallen hero who is ostracised and faces the wrath of the citizens. Ever since the promo went on-air, the loyal fans of the show have been demanding its return at the 8 pm time slot. In response to overwhelming public demand, Sony SAB has revised its schedule, officially announcing 8 PM as the new time slot for the show.

Krishna Bharadwaj, the lead actor playing the role of Tenali Rama said,