Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Mushkil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai: Unmissable Romantic Films and Series This Year

Embark on a love-filled journey into 2024! With just over a week into the new year, love is blooming. Whether you’re planning a perfect date night or looking for heartwarming gestures, our curated list of romantic films and series is here to elevate your experience. From tear-inducing moments to beautiful expressions of love, these picks are a must-not-miss this year. It’s time to snuggle up with your loved ones and indulge in a delightful binge session of romantic films, series and audio series – the perfect way to celebrate the season of love! So, mark your calendars, and get ready for a cozy binge session with your loved ones.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, is the must-watch romance of 2024. The film, accompanied by Raghav’s iconic song, sets the perfect mood. The eagerly awaited release is set for February 9, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Mark your calendar for a captivating journey of love, featuring two powerhouse actors in a tale that promises to tug at your heartstrings.

Mushqil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai

Explore romance with ‘Mushqil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai’ on Pocket FM, a must-listen audio series in 2024. Penned by Tarun Jangid, this popular series weaves romance with family drama. Join Naina, haunted by her past, as she discovers comfort in Karthik’s refreshing presence. The plot thickens when Aaryan, Karthik’s brother and Naina’s childhood friend, also confesses his love. Naina faces a challenging choice in this intricate love tale. To unravel the mysteries of this captivating romance, dive into ‘Mushqil Bada Yeh Pyar Hai’ on Pocket FM.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam:

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam hits theaters in 2024, delivering a mesmerizing romantic journey. Directed by Anand Tiwari, this Bollywood masterpiece stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Tripti Dimri, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neha Dhupia, and Ammy Virk. Produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the film guarantees a perfect mix of love and drama. Mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, and dive into the enchanting world of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – a must-watch for every romance lover!

Auron mein Kahan Dum Tha:

Auron mein Kahan Dum Tha graces theaters in 2024, weaving a romantic saga from 2002 to 2023. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this film stars the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Brace yourself for a journey through the years, filled with romance, as these talented actors bring the tale to life.

Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The

Step into the intricate world of ‘Kabhi Tum Kabhi Hum Nahi The’ on Pocket FM, a riveting romance audio series in 2024. Virat and Vedika’s unexpected union unfolds a tale of unrequited love and selfless sacrifice. Virat, torn between his love for Damini and societal duties, finds himself bound to Vedika by necessity. Despite knowing her place, Vedika embraces the role of Virat’s wife, adding layers of complexity to their relationship. As they navigate love’s challenges and societal expectations, this must-listen audio series paints a compelling picture of duty, desire, and the delicate threads that bind hearts in an emotional tug-of-war.

Gutar Gu Season 2

In 2024, Gutur Gu returns to Amazon miniTV, captivating audiences with its irresistible romance. Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur shine as Ritu and Anuj in this popular coming-of-age drama. Following its huge success last year, the show, directed by Saqib Pandor, is revived by Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-winning production company. Brace yourself for six new episodes delving into the rekindled romance between Anuj and Ritu. With its relatable storyline, Gutur Gu promises to be a must-watch. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, it is slated for a 2024 release.

Mismatched season 3:

Mismatched Season 3 on Netflix is the go-to series of 2024. The storyline revolves around Rishi, a romantic dreaming of marrying Dimple, a career-driven young woman with a passion for video games. Their mismatched dynamics create a perfect blend of humor and romance. Anticipated to premiere in mid-2024 or later, this season promises to bring fresh twists to the beloved characters.

It Ends with Us:

It Ends with Us explores Lily’s journey as she navigates love, trauma, and unexpected twists. Starring Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, and directed by Justin Baldoni, the film dives into the complexities of relationships. Lily faces tough choices when past and present collide after a traumatic event. As her first love resurfaces, the plot thickens, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, mark your calendar for the release on February 9, 2024, and experience the captivating tale of It Ends with Us.

Challengers:

Challengers hits the screens in 2024, following Tashi, a coach who turns her husband into a grand slam champion. To break his losing streak, she throws him into a challenger event, the lowest pro tour level. The stakes skyrocket when he faces his burnt-out ex-best friend, Patrick, and Tashi’s former flame. Tensions flare on and off the court, making this a must-watch drama. Challengers features an ensemble cast including Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, A. J. Lister, Faith Fay, and Tierre Diaz among others. Mark your calendar for the release on April 26, 2024, and witness the intense rivalry, love, and passion unfold in Challengers, a sports romance like no other.