The Boys Season 4 Delivers Global Growth for Third Consecutive Season; S4 Premiere Viewership Up by 21% on Prime Video

The Boys franchise has grown exponentially in its global viewership with every new season showcasing the fandom from viewers globally. The fourth installment of this series is soaring to new heights since its premiere on Prime Video. According to the streaming service, the latest season which premiered with the first 3 episodes has increased viewership by 21% as compared to the previous seasons. The new season is also among the top 5 most viewed TV seasons on Prime Video through its first 4 days and has reached #1 in 160 countries. Countries like India, Brazil and UK have outsized performance in terms of viewership and 60% of the audiences for this latest series was based outside of the US.



The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, returned with the much-awaited fourth season on June 13 in English, with dubs in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, only on Prime Video and will release episodes weekly till an explosive finale on July 18. The Boys has been renewed for a fifth and final season.