The Great Gokuldham Kite Festival: Neela Mediatech Brings Makar Sankranti Alive with a Special 3D Animated TMKOC Episode

Neela Mediatech has announced the release of a special 3D animated episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to mark the festival of Makar Sankranti. Titled “The Great Gokuldham Kite Festival,” the episode will premiere on 12 January at 6:30 PM on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3D Animated Series YouTube channel. The episode will be available in eight languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla, Telugu, and Kannada, making it accessible to audiences across regions.

By anchoring digital content around widely celebrated Indian festivals, Neela Mediatech is building a content approach rooted in cultural continuity and emotional resonance. The Great Gokuldham Kite Festival captures the spirit of Makar Sankranti by celebrating togetherness, community bonding, and shared traditions brought alive through the show’s signature humour and fun storytelling.



A long-standing favourite among viewers, the Gokuldham Society’s Makar Sankranti kite festival has featured multiple times in the television show. This animated special builds on that legacy, offering a fresh visual interpretation of a well-loved festive moment. An unexpected disruption during the celebrations triggered by an unusual kite creates chaos across Gokuldham Society, as the episode explores how the residents respond when a joyful tradition takes an unforeseen turn, while retaining the cultural warmth and humour associated with the festival.



The release further strengthens Neela Mediatech’s ongoing focus on developing IP-driven animated content, games, and merchandise that blend culture, technology, and scalable digital storytelling formats for younger digital-first audiences.