The Mehta Boys | Exclusive premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival | Prime Video

CHICAGO—September 20, 2024— Prime Video’s Original Movie The Mehta Boys stole the spotlight at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) with the exclusive world premiere on the Opening Night on September 20th. The film, which also marks Boman Irani’s directorial debut, received a thunderous applause from a packed audience, for its heartfelt story and stellar performances.

The world premiere was attended by the film’s cast, including actor, writer, director, and producer Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, producer Danesh Irani, and executive producer Ankita Batra. The film received a fantastic response for its portrayal of a father-son relationship, making it relatable for the audience by showcasing the generation gaps and differing perceptions; while providing a perfect blend of humor and heart.

An Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, The Mehta Boys is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar. The film tells the story of a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship. The Mehta Boys is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.