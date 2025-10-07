The silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES inaugurated in Mumbai

As India’s Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry celebrates a quarter century of transformation, FICCI FRAMES 2025 was inaugurated at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on October 7–8, marking the landmark Silver Jubilee edition of the convention.

Themed “Framing 25 Years of Indian M&E: A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity,” this year’s convention pays tribute to the power of imagination, innovation, and industry that has redefined India’s creative economy on the global stage.

The inaugural session set the tone for an inspiring journey, featuring some of the most distinguished names from government and industry, including Advocate Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture Affairs, Government of Maharashtra; Mr. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Mr. Anant Goenka, Senior Vice President, FICCI; Ms. Sandhya Devanathan, VP & Head – India and South East Asia, Meta; and Mr. Kevin Vaz, Chairman, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO – Entertainment, JioStar.

“The industry creates more than 8 million jobs directly and many more indirectly. When FICCI FRAMES started 25 years ago, the demand was for this sector to be recognized as an industry. Today, it is not just an industry but an entire ecosystem of dreams, bringing together art, technology, and above all, aspirations.” Said Mr. Jaju.

Over the past 25 years, FRAMES has mirrored the extraordinary journey of India’s media and entertainment sector, from being granted industry status to emerging as a global creative force. As we enter a new era, our collective focus must be on enabling sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration and light-touch regulation that empowers creativity. With business, technology and storytelling moving together, India’s M&E industry will not just grow, it will lead the world,” said Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, this year’s FRAMES Ambassador, brought in a creative voice to the conversation, reflecting on the evolution of India’s cultural narrative and its growing global resonance.

“Today, Indian stories and talents are bringing us global recognition, With FICCI at the forefront, acting as a catalyst for change, We have more than a billion stories to tell and our time is now!”. Said Ayushmann.

The two-day silver jubilee event will feature a series of insightful discussions, panels, and keynotes from leaders across the M&E ecosystem, exploring opportunities, challenges, and the future roadmap of India’s entertainment industry.