‘Thimingalavetta’ team mourns Prashant Tamang, a star who never saw his dream unfold

Thiruvananthapuram Jan 17: Thimingalavetta (Whale Hunt), written and directed by Rakesh Gopan under the banner of VMR Films, was meant to arrive in theatres this April as a sharp, politically charged satirical drama. Today, however, the film stands enveloped in grief as its release shadowed by the untimely death of actor Prashant Tamang, whose Malayalam debut it marked.

Tamang, who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3 and later stunned audiences with his restrained, hard-hitting performance in the web series Paatal Lok, passed away last Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was only 42. The news has left the entire cast and crew devastated, with director Gopan and his team reportedly struggling to come to terms with the loss of an actor they say brought rare sincerity and emotional depth to the project.

According to Gopan, for Tamang, Thimingalavetta was more than just another film, it was the beginning of a new creative journey.

“Stepping into Malayalam cinema, he approached the role with humility and intense preparation, eager to prove himself in an industry known for its discerning audiences and powerful storytelling. That he never lived to see the film’s release has added a heartbreaking poignancy to every conversation surrounding it,” said Gopan.

Produced by Sajimon, the film features an ensemble cast led by Anoop Menon, Baiju Santosh, and Kalabhavan Shajon, with Megha Thomas as the female lead. The supporting cast—Maniyanpilla Raju, Ramesh Pisharody, Kottayam Ramesh, Harisree Peradi, Kunjikrishnan Mash, and others—forms the backbone of a narrative that satirically captures the contradictions and ironies of contemporary Indian politics.

Set against a politically charged backdrop that mirrors the current electoral mood in Kerala, Thimingalavetta was crafted as a timely, thought-provoking entertainer. With cinematography by Ansar Shah, music composed by Jakes Bejoy and Bijibal, and crisp editing by Shyam Sasidharan, the film bears the stamp of meticulous teamwork, now forever tinged with sorrow.

For the crew, each frame featuring Tamang has become deeply personal, a reminder of an artist who gave his all and left too soon. As Thimingalavetta prepares to meet audiences, it will no longer be just a film release, as it will be a collective farewell, a silent salute to a performer whose final act which will now live only on screen.

