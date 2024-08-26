TV Actors reveal Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!

Janmashtami is joyfully celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. People across the globe observe this festival in their unique ways. &TV artists share how the festivities unfold in their hometowns. These include Amit Bhardwaj, who plays Mewa in the newly launched show Bheema, Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, Atal), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), andShubhangiAtre (AngooriBhabi, BhabijiGhar Par Hai).

Amit Bhardwaj who plays Mewa in Bheema, says, “Patna celebrates Janmashtami with tremendous zeal. Temples are beautifully decorated, prayers echo through the air, and devotional songs set the tone for the day. Traditional dances like Raas Leela mesmerize those who take part, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere throughout the city. The celebrations in my hometown of Patna are grand, featuring 56 varieties of Bhog and Krishna dressed in vibrant yellow attire. A cradle is decorated with flowers, and Bhajans are sung throughout the day in his honour.”

Ashutosh Kulkarni who plays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in Atal, shares, “Janmashtami in Maharashtra is celebrated with incredible enthusiasm and energy. Everywhere you turn, you’ll see people forming human pyramids, eagerly trying to reach and break the DahiHandi, a pot filled with curd, milk, fruits, and sweets. The entire festival is infused with a vivid, divine atmosphere. Growing up in Pune, I was lucky to be immersed in this tradition. Every street corner would be packed with people gathering for the DahiHandi event, and as kids, we were determined not to miss a single moment. We would race around, catching every scene, excited to see who would finally succeed in breaking the pot. The temple decorations and devotional songs created a divine environment. But my favourite part was always dancing to the beats of drums and singing ‘Govinda ala re ala,’ followed by indulging in puran poli and other traditional treats lovingly prepared by my mother.”

Geetanjali Mishra who portrays Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, adds, “Janmashtami celebrations in UP are no less than a dream. I have had the privilege of being part of these festivities in the past. Many people gather at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura to join in the celebrations. Artists perform Krishna’s Rasleelas, some so mesmerizing that they deeply move the devotees of Lord Krishna. The celebrations are grand in my hometown Varanasi also. My grandmother would prepare special prasads like MalaiPeda, Charnamrit, and DhaniyaPanjiri, offered as a tribute to Lord Krishna. We would then visit temples to distribute these homemade offerings and participate in the bhajans sung there. As a child, I once asked my mother for a Radha costume. I still feel the joy of wearing it. May Lord Krishna bless us all with love and harmony. Wishing you a joyous Janmashtami!”

Shubhangi Atre, renowned for her role as AngooriBhabi in BhabijiGhar Par Hai, says, “I fondly remember how temples are adorned with intricate decorations and special rituals are performed throughout the day during Janmashtami in Indore. People observe fast, offer prayers, and engage in soulful devotional singing and dancing. The city exudes a joyful atmosphere, enriched by various cultural performances and events. My father and I would visit the famous Laxminarayan Temple, also known as the Birla Temple or Krishna Parnami Temple, where the celebrations were grand, and we would seek blessings. At home, we would create tiny baby footprints on the floor to represent Baal Krishna’s steps. We would stay up until midnight for the aarti, prepare treats like Makhan mishri, lauki ki barfi, makhana kheer, and more, all lovingly prepared by my mother and grandmother, and then offered to Lord Krishna. This time, as my daughter Ashi is in Mumbai, I will follow the same rituals.”

Don’t miss your favourite artists in Atal at 8:00 pm, Bheema at 8:30 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and BhabijiGhar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!