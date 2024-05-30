&TV Actors’ Summer Getaways

As the sun shines brighter and the days grow longer, summer vacation becomes a highly anticipated time of year. This season brings a sense of freedom, adventure, and relaxation, offering a break from routine and a chance to explore new places, create lasting memories with loved ones, and unwind from daily stresses. In sync with the season, &TV artists recently enjoyed a perfect blend of leisure and excitement during their summer vacations. These include Rahul Jethwa (Awadh Bihari Vajpayee, Atal), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain). Rahul Jethwa, aka Awadh Bihari Vajpayee from Atal, shares, “During my recent summer vacation to Karjat, a hill station near Mumbai, my family and I enjoyed a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It was the perfect opportunity to reconnect and rejuvenate amidst nature’s tranquillity. Our beloved pet also joined us and seemed to enjoy the getaway as much as we did. We stayed at a charming countryside resort that blended seamlessly with the surrounding greenery. The pet-friendly resort featured cottages with stunning views and all the comforts we needed. The vacation was a delightful surprise for my mother, as my brother and I are often busy with our shooting schedules and rarely get to spend quality time with her. In Karjat, we immersed ourselves in the natural beauty, taking long walks through the lush greenery, enjoying picnics by the serene riverside, and experiencing the thrill of river rafting. This vacation was more than just a getaway; it was a journey of relaxation, bonding, and reconnecting with nature.”

Geetanjali Mishra, aka Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “During summer vacations, I had the incredible opportunity to go on two weekly trips. First, I visited Jaipur, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The highlight of this trip was visiting the Khatu Shyam Mandir, which was a deeply spiritual experience for me. Jaipur’s vibrant culture and stunning architecture never fail to captivate me. From the bustling markets to the historic forts, every part of the city is teeming with life and stories from the past. However, this trip meant more to me than just sightseeing; it was a journey of spiritual significance. My visit to the temple reminded me of the importance of spirituality in my life, renewing my connection with God and reinforcing the power of faith. In addition to my visit to Jaipur, I also had the chance to travel to Alibaug with my family. This trip was particularly memorable as it allowed me to spend quality time with my loved ones. One highlight was the exhilarating beach ride on a monster bike, which added an adventurous touch to our getaway. The beauty of Alibaug and these precious moments with my family made it a truly unforgettable vacation.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Looking back on our recent family trip to Goa fills me with immense joy and gratitude. The trip was extra special because it marked the return of my eldest daughter, who had been studying in the USA, to spend her summer vacation with us in India. Her time away made us appreciate these moments of togetherness even more, and I wanted this reunion to be both unforgettable and meaningful. Therefore, Goa was an obvious choice. Its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and laid-back atmosphere provided the perfect setting for our family to relax and reconnect. Our adventure started with visits to some of Goa’s most famous landmarks. The Basilica of Bom Jesus, with its fascinating history and stunning architecture, left us in awe. At Fort Aguada, we were captivated by the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and reflected on the fort’s storied past. These cultural experiences were enhanced by our time spent on the beaches of Calangute and Baga, where we enjoyed water sports and basked in the sun. Food plays a major role in any travel experience, and Goan cuisine is delivered beyond our expectations. We relished delectable seafood, fragrant curries, and delightful desserts that delighted our taste buds. Each meal became a celebration, bringing us together around the table to share stories and laughter.”