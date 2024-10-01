&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Stars Yogesh Tripathi and Geetanjali Mishra Join Grand Ram Baraat in Agra

Agra, 1st October, 2024: The city of Agra was filled with excitement and devotion as it hosted the grand Ram Baraat, a mega event that represents the divine wedding procession of Lord Ram. Among the thousands participating in this magnificent event were two beloved characters Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and his Dabang Dulhaniya Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) from &TV’s gharelu comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. They shared their spiritual experiences and joy in being part of the celebrations, seeking blessings from Lord Ram ahead of Dussehra.

Yogesh Tripathi expressed his excitement, saying, “Participating in the Ram Baraat in Agra was an unforgettable experience. Our show is set in Uttar Pradesh, and being part of such a grand event felt like celebrating the occasion with my people. I had witnessed the grandeur of the Ram Baraat before, but this time was truly special. The love and hospitality from the people of Agra were overwhelming. Joining Lord Ram’s baraat was a profoundly divine experience. Meeting fans who cherish our show was deeply moving. I was surprised to see how much they love my catchphrase, ‘Arre Dada!’. Although I often ask for nyochavar on the show, the warmth I received here was the greatest offering of all. Agra’s beauty and hospitality left a lasting impression, and of course, the trip wouldn’t have been complete without enjoying the city’s famous chaat and bringing home some Pethas for friends and family!” Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh, added, “Attending Agra’s Ram Baraat was truly unforgettable. The vibrant atmosphere, stunning lights, and beautifully adorned Janakpuri felt like a divine celebration. Interacting with the locals and feeling their warmth and love was wonderful. I feel blessed to have participated in this sacred festival, and I pray to Lord Ram to bless everyone, including our show!”

Don’t miss your favorite characters Daroga Happu Singh and Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, airing Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM only on &TV!