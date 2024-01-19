Udayjyot Music Foundation Unveils a Harmonious Symphony of Tradition and Talent

Udayjyot Music Foundation, a visionary initiative by renowned Tabla Player Cherthala Udaya Kumar and his son Sh. Ujith Udayakumar, is set to enchant music enthusiasts with a series of culturally immersive events. This dynamic foundation is dedicated to the preservation, propagation, and elevation of Indian classical music, serving as a sanctuary for the timeless melodies, rhythms, and cultural heritage that define this ancient art form.
Inaugural Ceremony Highlights: An Exclusive Musical Workshop with Vidwan Patri Satish Kumar
As part of the inaugural ceremony, Udayjyot Music Foundation is hosting an exclusive musical workshop featuring Vidwan Patri Satish Kumar, a distinguished maestro in Carnatic percussion. This immersive session, scheduled for January 22, 2024, from 3 pm to 6 pm at Natya Ballet Centre, Gol Market, New Delhi, will delve into the intricacies, history, and profound connection between the artist, the Mridangam, and the art.
Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2024: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music
The festivities continue with the Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2024, a celebration of Indian classical music at Godhavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The event, scheduled for January 23, 2024, commencing at 5 pm, promises an evening of melody, rhythm, and recognition.
Event Lineup:
Tabla Solo by Master Abdul Razaq Khan
Accompaniment: Master Ujval Udaya Kumar on Harmonium
Time: 5:30 pm
Carnatic Vocal Recital by Sh. Vinod Kumar Kannur
Accompaniment:
Vid. Patri Satish Kumar on Mridangam
Sh. Raghavendra Prasad on Violin
Sh. Cherthala Udaya Kumar on Tabla
Santoor Recital by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori
Accompaniment:
Ustad Rafiuddin Khan Sabri on Tabla
Sh. Rishishankar Upadhyay on Pakhawaj
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
The UMF Lifetime Achievement Award will honor two luminaries:
Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra: An eminent musicologist.
Dr. C Kunhiraman Marar: Founder of DPT and a renowned Chenda player.
Date: January 23, 2024
Time: 5 pm
Venue: Godhavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, New Delhi
All Are Invited: Join us for an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance, cultural recognition, and the harmonious convergence of talent.