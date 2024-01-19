Udayjyot Music Foundation Unveils a Harmonious Symphony of Tradition and Talent

Udayjyot Music Foundation, a visionary initiative by renowned Tabla Player Cherthala Udaya Kumar and his son Sh. Ujith Udayakumar, is set to enchant music enthusiasts with a series of culturally immersive events. This dynamic foundation is dedicated to the preservation, propagation, and elevation of Indian classical music, serving as a sanctuary for the timeless melodies, rhythms, and cultural heritage that define this ancient art form.

Inaugural Ceremony Highlights: An Exclusive Musical Workshop with Vidwan Patri Satish Kumar

As part of the inaugural ceremony, Udayjyot Music Foundation is hosting an exclusive musical workshop featuring Vidwan Patri Satish Kumar, a distinguished maestro in Carnatic percussion. This immersive session, scheduled for January 22, 2024, from 3 pm to 6 pm at Natya Ballet Centre, Gol Market, New Delhi, will delve into the intricacies, history, and profound connection between the artist, the Mridangam, and the art.

Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2024: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music

The festivities continue with the Raag Ranjani Music Festival 2024, a celebration of Indian classical music at Godhavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The event, scheduled for January 23, 2024, commencing at 5 pm, promises an evening of melody, rhythm, and recognition.

Event Lineup:

Tabla Solo by Master Abdul Razaq Khan

Accompaniment: Master Ujval Udaya Kumar on Harmonium

Time: 5:30 pm

Carnatic Vocal Recital by Sh. Vinod Kumar Kannur

Accompaniment:

Vid. Patri Satish Kumar on Mridangam

Sh. Raghavendra Prasad on Violin

Sh. Cherthala Udaya Kumar on Tabla

Santoor Recital by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori

Accompaniment:

Ustad Rafiuddin Khan Sabri on Tabla

Sh. Rishishankar Upadhyay on Pakhawaj

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

The UMF Lifetime Achievement Award will honor two luminaries:

Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra: An eminent musicologist.

Dr. C Kunhiraman Marar: Founder of DPT and a renowned Chenda player.

Date: January 23, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Venue: Godhavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, New Delhi

All Are Invited: Join us for an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance, cultural recognition, and the harmonious convergence of talent.