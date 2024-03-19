Mumbai, 19th March – K-drama enthusiasts, here comes some exciting news for you. Zee Cafe is all set to unveil the highly anticipated premiere of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” on March 19th at 7:00 PM. Embark on a journey of imagination into the untold stories of revered warriors moulded by friendship, love, and struggle.

Directed by Yoon Sung-sik and Kim Yeong-jo, “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior” is an enthralling South Korean historical drama series unfolding against the backdrop of the ancient kingdom of Silla. The narrative revolves around the legendary Hwarang, a group of elite young warriors. As Silla stands on the cusp of transformation, a band of youths must navigate intricate challenges while striving for meaningful change. The story revolves around Moo Myung, portrayed by Prak Seo Joon, an enigmatic young man. His journey intertwines with that of the Hwarang, delving into political intrigue, experiencing romance, and undergoing profound personal growth in his pursuit of justice and love in ancient Korea.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” exclusively on Zee Cafe on March 19th at 7:00 PM. Prepare to be spellbound by a riveting tale that will leave you yearning for more.