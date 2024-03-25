In the past few days, the social media sensation has been spotted at the airport departing for Udaipur and posting several Instagram stories of her in The White City. Coincidentally (or not), the cast for MTV Splits villa X5, including hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge fame, have also been shooting in Udaipur for its newest season.

Splitsvilla needs no introduction. The long-running reality show is notoriously popular amongst its audience for its outlandish concept, love triangles and shocking plot twists. Last year, Uorfi was seen as the “Mischief Maker” in the show’s fourteenth season. Her entrance as a wild card contestant had caused quite a buzz amongst other contestants and her fans alike. In the show, she was true to her moniker and made sure the drama quotient was at an all-time high with her signature Uorfi-style spice and her penchant for causing mischief.

Earlier this month, MTV Splitsvilla X5 released its Original Soundtrack, ExSqueeze Me Please, featuring hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani alongside singers Altaf Raja and AKASA, announcing the new season. The tongue-in-cheek music video teased a glimpse of Uorfi towards the end, leading to ample curiosity amongst the audience and her fans. After this announcement, speculations were rife about her returning for the fifteenth season, too.

Whatever her role, audiences are definitely excited to see what this “Mischief Maker” is up to next in Splitsvilla. It is beyond doubt that Uorfi’s no-filter, firebrand personality is just the right ingredient to add to the show’s audacious cocktail to stir up some serious drama, twists, and turns the viewers will not see coming yet leave them thoroughly entertained.

Uorfi made her acting debut at twenty years of age with daily soaps and made her OTT debut with Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Since then, she has been ruling over the Internet with her uniquely bold and unapologetic fashion choices that do not seem to fit societal norms. She has often been the talk of the town for her strong sense of individuality and her blunt replies to her trolls.