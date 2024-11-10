Warsi Brothers to Perform Sufi Qawwali in Educational institutes of Kochi

Kochi: The renowned Rampur Warsi Brothers will bring their soulful Sufi Qawwali music to the Kochi, from November 11 to 15, staging performances across various school and college campuses. Led by the distinguished Mohammad Khan Warsi and Muhammad Ahmed Khan Warsi, the musical event will showcase the talents of renowned Sufi Qawwali artists including Waris Nawaz, Arshad, Ikhlas Husain, Mohammad Naqvi, Mohammad Faiz, and Rahat Husain.

The program is organized by the Kerala chapter of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), a cultural organization that encourages the appreciation of Indian classical art forms among students. The performances will be held across multiple campuses in Kerala, offering students the opportunity to experience and understand the rich tradition of Qawwali music.

SPIC MACAY State Coordinator Velayudhakurup said, “This event is designed to introduce Kerala’s students to the beauty of Qawwali music, giving them a platform to understand and appreciate this rich and soulful art form.”

This series of performances offers a unique opportunity for students and the general public alike to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of Sufi Qawwali.

Program Schedule