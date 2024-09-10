Mumbai, 10th September 2024: Bollywood’s queen of sass, Farah Khan, got the father-daughter duo Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, grooving to Call Me Bae’s sensational track ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’, serving up ultimate Bae-vibes.

The episode began with a cooking session and culminated with Ananya, Farah Khan, Chunkey Panday and Farah Khan’s cook Dilip grooving to some signature Vekh Sohneyaa moves.

In typical Farah style, she and Dilip spiced things up with some impromptu culinary lessons giving Ananya a crash course on her famous Chicken Fried Rice recipe. Ananya started off by first dancing on Vekh Sohneyaa with Farah’s cook Dilip followed by all of them enjoying to the track. From sharp moves to dramatic spins, it was a full-blown party, with them adding their cheeky flair to the choreography, all under Farah’s expert and hilarious guidance.

Ananya, juggling the perfect hip swings with stir-frying chicken fried rice, was all smiles as Farah playful banter with Chunky left all in splits. With such an offbeat combo of dance, cooking, and hilarious banter, Ananya nailed both the dance steps and the kitchen lesson by the end of it.