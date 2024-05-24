When Geetanjali Mishra met cricketer Venkatesh Iyer

In the bustling world of television, Geetanjali Mishra stands out for her role as the Dabbang Dulhaniya Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The talented actor, however, when not shooting, keeps herself busy with her favourite hobby – playing and watching cricket! Her enthusiasm for the sport shines just as brightly as her on-screen performances. Whether cheering for her favourite team from the stands, engaging in spirited discussions about games or playing with her group of cricket enthusiasts, her love for cricket knows no bounds. Her passion for cricket also landed her a special opportunity to meet one of her favourite cricketers, Venkatesh Iyer!

Reflecting on her love for cricket, Geetanjali Mishra aka Rajesh, shares, “As an actor, my life is often a whirlwind of scripts, sets, and rehearsals, but amidst the hustle and bustle, there is one passion that brings me immeasurable joy—cricket. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, I find solace and exhilaration on the cricket field. Playing cricket is not just a hobby for me; it is a cherished escape, a way to reconnect with the simplicity and purity of the game. There is something magical about the sound of leather meeting willow, the camaraderie among teammates, and the thrill of chasing a target or defending a score. Whether it’s a casual game with friends on a lazy Sunday afternoon or a more organised match, the joy I experience while playing cricket is unparalleled. Despite my busy schedule, I make it a point to take time for this beloved pastime. It’s not just about exercise or competition but the sheer pleasure of immersing myself in something I love. Cricket has a way of grounding me, reminding me of the importance of balance and embracing life’s simple pleasures. So, whether I’m facing the camera or holding a cricket bat, one thing remains constant—my unwavering passion for both worlds that bring fulfilment and happiness in their unique ways.” The actress also reveals how her passion for cricket led to her meeting cricketer Venkatesh Iyer. She shares, “Cricket always surprises me, and one of those delightful surprises was meeting Venkatesh Iyer. His cricketing skills, which I’ve always admired, were on full display. Our paths crossed last year during a cricket league training camp in Mumbai. What struck me most was our shared love for tea. We both instantly opted for a humble roadside chai at a Chai ki Tapri over the fancier options at five-star restaurants. It was a testament to Venkatesh’s down-to-earth and humble nature, which resonated deeply with me. I’ve always admired individuals who remain grounded despite their achievements, and Venkatesh exemplifies that marvellous quality. I also remember a time when I made a special trip to Pune solely to watch Dhoni play.”

