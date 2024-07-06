Will Pushpa and Deepti solve the murder mystery that has traumatised Swara in Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Mumbai, June 06th 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ tells the heartwarming story of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a resilient woman who faces life’s challenges head-on, never losing hope. In the recent episodes, the audience witnessed the killer, Sarang (Ranendare Jain), settling in Bapodara chawl. He was seen trying to hide all the evidence of his crime along with his partner Anshuman (Sandeep Kapoor), who is also Deepti’s (Garima Parihar’s) boss.

In the upcoming episodes, Deepti believes that her boss is unaware of the illegal drug trade within his company. However, that’s not the case. When Anshuman discovers that Deepti knows about this, he tries to seek revenge on both Deepti and Swara (Vrihi Kodavara), as she has witnessed the murder committed by Sarang. Meanwhile, Deepti and Pushpa are determined to gather evidence to expose the wrongdoing. What will happen next? Tune in to find out how Pushpa and Deepti together solve this mystery.

Garima Parihar, playing the role of Deepti, said, “As an actor, it gives me immense creative satisfaction to portray a character who stands for what’s right, no matter the odds. As my character Deepti takes on the goons, with the help of her mother-in-law Pushpa, we see how resilience and truth can overcome even the darkest challenges. The upcoming journey of Deepti will certainly be thrilling and exciting for the audience.”

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM