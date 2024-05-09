Mumbai, 9th May 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently unveiled the third season of its fan-favorite show, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, which continues to win the hearts of audiences with its relatable characters and gripping narrative. This season follows the journey of Ronny Pathak as he finds himself entangled in a web of comedic misadventures and unexpected challenges while navigating the complexities of the world of politics. Led by the charismatic Zakir Khan as Ronny Pathak, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Abhimanyu Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh and Kumar Varun, who seamlessly bring the vibrant world of Indore to life on screen.

Delving into the inspiration behind the creation of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, Zakir Khan shared, “As I saw or heard other stories, they didn’t quite resonate with my own experiences. Surprisingly, when I recounted my college days and life experiences to my friends, they were all astonished. It left me wondering, why not share these tales with the world? That’s what inspired me to work on this story.”

Furthermore, he reminisced about his school days, revealing how participating in elections helped shape his understanding and maturity. “When I moved from a boys’ school to a coed school, we had elections for house captains. During my school days, I experienced all the campaigning and petty politics that people typically encounter later in life. I believe my maturity comes from this early exposure. Now, when I observe others engaging in similar behaviors, I sense that they may not have had the opportunity to experience this aspect during their own school days,” added Zakir.

The new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.