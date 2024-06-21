National, 21st June, 2024: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), India’s content and entertainment powerhouse and Emirates Cricket Board have released the list of retained players for the upcoming edition of the much-anticipated truly-global cricket league – DP World International League T20 Season 3. The six franchise teams have retained a total of 69 players for tournament’s third season which will be played from Saturday, 11 January to Sunday, 9 February 2025 in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The retained players include T20 heavyweights like David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Harasanga, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Johnson Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Among the 69 retained players, 26 were part of various ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads, highlighting the league’s global appeal and success on the world stage. Earlier this year, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) reported that the league’s second season reached 221 million viewers. ZEE Entertainment’s extensive distribution strategy ensured widespread accessibility in India and across the globe.

As the third season approaches, ZEE Entertainment promises to deliver captivating action in an engaging and dynamic fashion across its linear channels and OTT platform, ZEE5. Commenting upon this announcement, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – ZEEL, said, “It gives us great pleasure to reveal the plethora of cricket stars retained for the upcoming season of DP World ILT20. With some of the biggest names in cricket, the third season of DP World ILT20 promises to be one of the most competitive cricket leagues globally. The international appeal and interest in the league continue to rise, and we are thrilled to bring this cricketing spectacle to audiences worldwide.”

The window for retaining players opened on 1st June with the teams given two weeks to submit the list of the retained players. Season 3 is set to see a number of world-class and seasoned T20 players from around the world. Each of the six franchises have retained two UAE players each.

The UAE players retained for Season 3 include Aditya Shetty and Alishan Sharafu (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Ali Naseer and Tanish Suri (Desert Vipers), Haider Ali and Raja Akif (Dubai Capitals), Aayan Afzal Khan and Mohammad Zohaib Zubair (Gulf Giants), Muhammad Rohid Khan and Muhammad Waseem (MI Emirates), Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors).

Following the completion of the players’ retention window, the teams can now sign new players in the ongoing Player Acquisition Window which will stay open till 15 September.

Each franchise can sign minimum two additional UAE players to complete their quota of four UAE signings after the completion of the ILT20 Development Tournament which will be held in October.

Retained players for DP World ILT20 Season 3.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Willey, Chaith Asalanka, Joe Clarke, Micheal Pepper, Andries Ghous, Laurie Evans, Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu.

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Luke Wood, Micheal Jones, Adam Hose, Ali Naseer, Bas de Leede, Nathan Sowter and Tanish Suri.

Dubai Capitals: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jake Fraser McGurk, Oliver Stone, Haider Ali, Raja Akif and Zahir Khan,

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair and Rehan Ahmed.

MI Emirates: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Kusal Perera, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil.

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Dilshan Madushanka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Peter Hatzoglou, Junaid Siddique and Muhamad Jawadullah.