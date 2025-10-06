Zee Live announces the launch of “Marathi Vajlach Pahije”

Mumbai, October 06th, 2025: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (‘Z’), India’s leading content and technology powerhouse, today unveiled the first chapter of its new experiential vertical, Zee Live, with the launch of its flagship event Marathi Vajlach Pahije (MVP), in association with the talent company World Of Vibes.

Set to take place on October 12, 2025 at Phoenix Market City, Pune, MVP is more than a live concert — it’s a cultural movement. It celebrates the vibrant dynamism of Marathi youth culture, giving voice to the rising energy of hip-hop, indie music, and street art that reflects the pulse of a new generation of Maharashtrians.

Featuring 40+ artists including Kratex, Sanju Rathod, Shreyas & Vedang, MC Gawthi, and Patya the Doc, the festival is designed to deliver high-octane performances that echo today’s youth stories — raw, original, and unapologetically local. MVP is a stage where tradition meets modern expression, where Marathi pride gets reimagined through the beats, lyrics, and rhythm of today’s creators.

To deepen its impact, Zee Live has partnered with Marathi Zee 5, ensuring that the spirit of MVP resonates far beyond the physical stage. With exclusive digital content, artist spotlights, and behind-the-scenes stories, the festival will bridge on-ground excitement with an always-on digital ecosystem, allowing young fans across India to stay connected to the culture and the community.

Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Zee Live, said: “Marathi Vajlach Pahije is not just an event; it’s an expression of cultural identity and youthful creativity. It represents how live experiences can capture the energy of a generation, creating moments that are felt, shared, and remembered. This is the new language of cultural celebration.”

V.R. Hema, Business Head, Marathi Zee 5 & Zee Marathi, added: “Through our collaboration with Zee Live, we are giving Marathi youth a stage that is both local and global. By amplifying their voices and their music across our digital platforms, we are celebrating not just performances but the stories, struggles, and dreams behind them. MVP represents the next era of regional storytelling — bold, proud, real, and connected.”

Presented by Zee Live, Marathi Zee 5 and World of Vibes, MVP is the beginning of a new cultural chapter. From music to identity, from moments to memories — it’s an immersive celebration of Maharashtra’s artistic energy, powered by its youth.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow. Fans can also discover exclusive content and behind-the-scenes stories on Marathi Zee 5.